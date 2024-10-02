NEP 2020: APAAR ID helps maintain unified student records at national level

Ongole: The Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, as part of the National Education Policy 2020, would serve as the comprehensive digital registry of the high school and higher education students’ educational and learning achievements from the boards and universities in the country.

Though the creation of the APAAR IDs for students started in 2022, the school education department in the State ordered the government and private educational institutes to seek consent forms from parents to create APAAR IDs for students of 9th Class and 10th Class, by October 14.

Following complaints over fake certificates submitted for jobs several times, the Union government has taken up the programme, ‘One Nation, One Student ID’, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020. Under this programme, the initiative APAAR ID is launched, to ensure accountability and transparency in education by tracking student progress and streamlining academic records. It minimises fraud and includes co-curricular achievements for holistic student development.

This APAAR ID would be linked to the Academic Bank of Records (ABC) and will facilitate the seamless transfer of academic credits between institutions, simplify the admission and scholarship application processes, and provide a centralised platform for verifying academic credentials. This is useful for various purposes such as transfer from one school to the other, entrance examination, admission, job application, skilling and upskilling, etc.

The APAAR ID system will provide each student with a unique, permanent identification number that will serve as a comprehensive digital repository of their academic journey from elementary school through higher education.

This 12-digit alphanumeric code will be linked to various academic achievements, certifications and credentials throughout a student’s educational career.

By September 30, a total of 2,157 higher education institutions in the country completed the onboarding process, including 257 from Maharashtra, 184 from Andhra Pradesh, and 175 from Tamil Nadu. The Directorate General of Training (DGT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), University of Delhi and Savitribai Phule Pune University are the top active participants.

The Director of the School Education Department in Andhra Pradesh, V Vijayarama Raju, ordered the schools under the private and government management to send consent forms to the parents of the 9th and 10th class students to link their Aadhaar IDs to DigiLocker and generate their APAAR IDs and link them to the national portal trough the U-DISE+ website.

He advised the Headmasters of the schools to conduct parent-teacher meetings, explain to them the importance of the APAAR ID and inform them that they could also log in to the portal to learn their children’s progress and educational standards.