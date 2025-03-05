5 injured in firing between rival groups in Jyoti Nagar

New Delhi: Five people, including two bystanders, were injured in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday at Jyoti Nagar police station by a man who claimed that his son had been shot at by unknown assailants.

Upon arrival, police found that multiple rounds had been fired during the clash, the official said, adding that the injured people were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, those who received bullet injuries are identified as Akash (21), Abhishek (30), Vasu (22). “During the firing incident, two bystanders also received bullet injuries who are identified as Ram Kumar Rana (55) and Mukesh (45). During our initial investigation, we got to know that there is an old rivalry over cable connection between the two groups,” the police officer said.

“Members of both groups clashed on Monday night and opened fire on each other. Two people who were standing nearby were injured.

Further investigation of the entire matter is underway. We also got to know that Akash, Abhishek and Vasu were involved in the firing. They are currently under treatment. They have already been apprehended,” he said.

A crime team and forensic experts were called to examine the scene, where several empty cartridges and a live cartridge were recovered, he added.

Police have registered a case at Jyoti Nagar police station and launched an investigation.

Teams have been formed to analyse technical and manual inputs to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting, the official said.

The official further said that the motive behind the gunfight was an old rivalry over cable connection between two different groups.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the vicinity to prevent further escalation.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with the investigation as efforts to trace the culprits continue.