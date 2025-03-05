Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting

Amid growing internal conflicts within the Congress party, governance in Karnataka is facing disruptions. A crucial meeting regarding the Apex Bank chairman’s position was scheduled for Tuesday evening but took an unexpected turn, further fueling speculation about party unity.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, several Congress MLAs, and officials gathered at Minister KN Rajanna’s office to discuss passing a no-confidence resolution against the Apex Bank chairman. However, despite being present at the Assembly session throughout the day, Rajanna—who was supposed to lead the meeting—did not attend. His office later informed the waiting leaders that he had fallen ill, forcing them to leave without a resolution.

Party insiders suggest ongoing tensions between Rajanna and Shivakumar, with the two leaders not having spoken in recent days. Rajanna’s sudden illness is speculated to be a deliberate move to avoid direct confrontation. Despite this, the Congress leadership is determined to keep control over the Apex Bank’s leadership.

Downplaying any internal discord, Shivakumar confirmed Rajanna’s unexpected departure and reassured that the matter would be resolved after a meeting with the Chief Minister. He acknowledged Rajanna’s presence in the Assembly earlier that day but attributed his absence to health issues.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai seized the opportunity to highlight Congress’ internal divisions, suggesting that factions within the party are becoming more evident. He stated that the public would soon recognize the party’s declining ethics, warning of consequences in the near future.

With the Apex Bank’s leadership at stake, a final decision is expected after the Chief Minister’s meeting on Wednesday.