Just In
Telangana: Intermediate Public Exams Kick Off with 4.88 Lakh Students
The Telangana Intermediate Examinations 2025 begin smoothly with new features like QR code hall tickets and a grace period for students. Exams will conclude on March 25.
The Intermediate Public Examinations for 2025 in Telangana began smoothly on Wednesday, with 4,88,448 first-year students registered for the exams. The exams kicked off with the second language paper – I. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) used a draw of lots to select ‘Set B’ as the question paper for the day. The exam took place from 9 am to 12 noon.
The TG BIE relaxed the rule for reporting time, granting students an additional 5 minutes to reach the exam centers, allowing them to arrive by 8:50 am instead of the usual 8:45 am deadline. The board arranged for 1,532 exam centers, and to make navigation easier for students, QR codes with exam center details were included in the hall tickets.
The second language paper – II exam for second-year students, totaling 5,08,523, is set for Thursday, and the exams will conclude on March 25.