  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Harish seeks replies to unstarred queries

Harish seeks replies to unstarred queries
x
Highlights

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly G Prasad expressing concern over the non-receipt of replies to the unstarred questions he had submitted during the previous Assembly session.

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly G Prasad expressing concern over the non-receipt of replies to the unstarred questions he had submitted during the previous Assembly session.

In his letter, Harish Rao reminded that as per Rule 52(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, written replies to unstarred questions raised by members must be placed on the Table of the House. However, he pointed out that despite raising several questions in the previous session, no replies have been received till date. He said that seeking information through questions and receiving timely replies was a fundamental right of every legislator.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick