Harish seeks replies to unstarred queries

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly G Prasad expressing concern over the non-receipt of replies to the unstarred questions he had submitted during the previous Assembly session.

In his letter, Harish Rao reminded that as per Rule 52(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, written replies to unstarred questions raised by members must be placed on the Table of the House. However, he pointed out that despite raising several questions in the previous session, no replies have been received till date. He said that seeking information through questions and receiving timely replies was a fundamental right of every legislator.