NEP-2020 successfully implemented in AP

Vijayawada: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Officers Meenu Joshi and Shekhar Chandran said that the National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020 has been successfully implemented in the state for the past three years and added that it would be implemented more effectively in the upcoming days.

On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the NEP-2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the 3rd annual celebrations in Delhi on July 29.

In this connection, the CBSE Regional Officers Meenu Joshi and Shekhar Chandran along with the Kendriya Vidyalayam-1 in-charge principal M Venkateswara Rao, and KV-2 principal Dr PVSSSR Krishna addressed the media at the KV-1 premises at Madhuranagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that as part of the NEP-2020, Nipun Bharath, FLN, Balvatika, PE e-Vidya, Vidyanjali, ATL Labs, Teacher Training and other programmes are being implemented in all CBSE affiliated schools with true spirit.

Skill education is given more priority to give support to students in their future life, they added. Further, they stated that all the CBSE schools in the state are providing the above stated facilities to all students. Referring to the 3rd annual programme, they urged the students and their parents to watch the celebrations virtually. The programme live telecast will be arranged at KV-1 and it would be opened to all stakeholders, they said.

KV-1 in-charge principal M Venkateswara Rao expressed his gratitude to the government of India for selecting the KV-1 as PM Shri School and sanctioned Rs 2.50 crore per four years.

VP Siddhartha Public School Principal M Seetaramiah besides Jawahar Navodaya School, Atkinson and other CBSE schools’ principals attended.