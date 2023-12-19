NES-2020 concludes

Nellore: The two-day conference on National Curriculum Framework for School Education, organised by National Council of Research and Training, New Delhi, at Kasturba Kalakshetram here was concluded on Monday. School Education department Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, the chief guest at the concluding programme, stressed the need of the teachers to ensure promoting quality education and skills in the student community. He said that everyone should have equality, equal opportunities, equal justice in education sector, which is possible through promotion of quality education.

The Commissioner advised the teachers not to insult dull students by calling them as ‘slow learners’ as such attitude would hit the mental condition of students, which may lead to untoward incidents.

Commissioner Suresh Kumar suggested deep study over the NES policy as it will be linked with the future of students. He thanked the Central Education Department of its initiative in conducting the two-day national conference in the interest of students. School Education Director P Parvathi and others were present.