  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NES-2020 concludes

School Education department Commissioner S Suresh speaking at the concluding programme of NES-2020 at Kasturba Kalakshetram in Nellore on Monday
x

School Education department Commissioner S Suresh speaking at the concluding programme of NES-2020 at Kasturba Kalakshetram in Nellore on Monday

Highlights

The two-day conference on National Curriculum Framework for School Education, organised by National Council of Research and Training, New Delhi, at Kasturba Kalakshetram here was concluded on Monday.

Nellore: The two-day conference on National Curriculum Framework for School Education, organised by National Council of Research and Training, New Delhi, at Kasturba Kalakshetram here was concluded on Monday. School Education department Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, the chief guest at the concluding programme, stressed the need of the teachers to ensure promoting quality education and skills in the student community. He said that everyone should have equality, equal opportunities, equal justice in education sector, which is possible through promotion of quality education.

The Commissioner advised the teachers not to insult dull students by calling them as ‘slow learners’ as such attitude would hit the mental condition of students, which may lead to untoward incidents.

Commissioner Suresh Kumar suggested deep study over the NES policy as it will be linked with the future of students. He thanked the Central Education Department of its initiative in conducting the two-day national conference in the interest of students. School Education Director P Parvathi and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X