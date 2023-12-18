NES 2020 is like DNA for Indian Society

Nellore: Describing National Educational System is like Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) for Indian Society, Central Educational Department (CED) Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the Central government has been initiating several steps to transform India as a developed country in the coming 25 years. The CED Secretary has addressed the two-day conference on National Curriculum frame work for school education, organised by National Council of Educational Research and Training, New Delhi, at Kasturba Kalakshetram here on Sunday. He said that following tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been achieving abnormal development in various fronts as all world looking at India. He said as part of this initiative, the Central government has been introducing several programmes in the interest of promoting quality education under NES 2020 concept.

He said it is a pleasure to organise a national-level conference on the framework of National curriculum for school education in Nellore, the birthplace for great social reformer Potti Srimamulu, who was responsible for the formation of linguistic States.

While saying that only 75,000 children against 100 joined the 1st class reaching to SSC, while 56 children 12 class for various reasons.

Sanjay Kumar said that in view of achieving 100 per cent target by 2030 by overcoming dropout problem, the Central government introducing various programmes. He lauded the Andhra Pradesh government of bringing revolutionary changes in the education system through introduction of Nadu-Nedu concept.

National Institute of Education Research and Training Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said that it is pleasure to organise national level conference on the framework of National curriculum for school education in Nellore in the wake of establishing Regional Educational Institution (REI) in order to increase the skills among students.

AP educational department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash said the government had spent Rs 13,000 crore for modernising 45,000 schools to provide quality education to students under Nadu-Nedu across the State. Joint Collector R Kurmanath, Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat, REC director Srikanth and others were present.