Live
- Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha's bail plea
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
This WhatsApp feature will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures on iOS.As shown in the...
As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a message will occur on the screen notifying users that taking screenshots of profile photos has been blocked to protect everyone’s privacy on the app.
According to the report, this feature will offer an added layer of privacy protection by blocking users from capturing and sharing profile photos without the owner’s consent.
While people may still capture the image with other devices or cameras, blocking the screenshot feature within the app will definitely reduce the unauthorised sharing of profile photos, the report said.
This WhatsApp feature will be useful in reducing the risk of profile photos being misused or distributed without permission by stopping users from taking screenshots.
A feature to block screenshots of profile pictures is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, the report stated. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will offer users a dedicated “filter” to quickly get a list of their favourites from the chats tab on Android.
With this new chat filter, users will get to easily access and prioritise specific conversations with their favourite contacts and groups.