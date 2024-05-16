TSRTC Bus Attacked by Miscreants in Hyderabad Suburbs, RTC Lodges Complaint

In a disturbing incident today, a TSRTC bus belonging to Kalwakurti Dipot was attacked by miscreants on bikes at Rachaluru Gate in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The attackers destroyed the mirrors of the bus, however, all passengers on board were unharmed.

The management of TSRTC has condemned the attack and stated that they will not tolerate any acts of violence against their buses, which serve the public by safely transporting them to their destinations. A formal complaint has been lodged by RTC officials at the Rachakonda Commissionerate Maheswaram Police Station, prompting an investigation by the authorities.

TSRTC emphasized that their buses are public property and urged the public to protect them from such senseless acts of vandalism. Legal action will be taken against the perpetrators, and history sheets will be opened with the assistance of the police department. The accused will also be held responsible for the expenses incurred in repairing the damage done to the bus.







