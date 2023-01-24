Netaji role in freedom fight unforgettable: Governor Biswabhusan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary, also observed as 'Parakram Diwas', at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that on this day, the people remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service. "Netaji's contribution to the freedom movement cannot be forgotten."

He said that during the freedom movement, Netaji was of the view that the British being such a powerful colonial power, it would not be possible to fight them using the non-violent methods and on that issue he had differed with the view point of Mahatma Gandhi, even though he held him in high regard. Netaji felt that there must be war against the British and for that he gathered the support of other countries.

"Gandhiji's views were entirely different as he wanted the entire freedom movement to be on non-violent method. Netaji left the country and formed Azadi government and Azad Hind Fauz, outside the country after gaining support of countries like Japan and Germany. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose asked youth of the country to 'Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom,'" the Governor recalled and said that there was no power in the world that can keep us under bondage. Youth of the country were inspired by his call and jumped into the freedom movement.

Netaji has been honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unique contribution by installing a 28-ft grand statue at India Gate, by replacing the statue of George V, and changed the name of Raj Path as Kartavya Path, by removing the symbol of slavery, he said.

He said that the country has been celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, on completion of 75 years of Independence, by instilling the spirit of patriotism among the people and by reaffirming the feeling of Atmanirbhar Bharat. India has become a big force in the world and playing a decisive role in different matters concerning the world like the Russia-Ukraine war, where our Prime Minister told both sides that this is not the era of war and talk peace as any war can only lead to bloodshed and crippling of economy and people will be exposed to untold suffering, said the Governor.

He further said that the nation forever remains indebted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his great contribution to the freedom movement. Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, joint secretary P S Suryaprakash and other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.