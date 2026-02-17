Netas urged to install Sri Krishna Deva Raya statues at temples

Puttaparthi: Historian MyNaa Swamy has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to install statues of Sri Krishna Deva Raya in front of temples across the State, describing the Vijayanagara emperor as a protector of Sanatana Dharma and a champion of Indian culture.

Addressing a gathering during the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Krishna Deva Raya at Vijayanagar in Gorantla mandal on Monday, MyNaa Swamy said it was the government’s responsibility to honour the emperor’s legacy.

He noted that Krishna Deva Raya, who ruled from 1509 to 1529 CE, constructed thousands of temples and donated vast wealth, including diamond jewellery, land and cattle, to several religious institutions. The value of his contributions, he claimed, would amount to lakhs of crores in today’s terms.

The historian also highlighted that the emperor safeguarded temples from invasions and upheld dharmic values during his reign.

He said a delegation of historians and followers of Sanatana Dharma would soon meet the Endowments Minister to press for the installation of statues at temples.

He further appealed to political leaders to follow the ethical governance principles, or “Raja Neethi,” exemplified by Krishna Deva Raya.

Somashekar, Director of the AP State Handicrafts Development Corporation, called for official State celebrations of the emperor’s birth anniversary on February 16.

TDP leaders C Narendra and Lakshminarayana, along with Jana Sena leaders Nagesh, Santhosh and Viswambhara, were among those who attended the event.