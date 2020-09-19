"Never suggested withdrawal of Declaration"-TTD Chairman

Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday said that he had never suggested or indicated for withdrawal of Declaration by non-Hindus seeking Srivari darshan about their faith and belief in Sri Venkateshwara.

Reiterating that he was against any political dialogue in the holy shrine of Tirumala but had heeded to the request of media friends to respond to the charges made by opposition leader especially on TTD during a press briefing held on Friday. "I told the press persons that Tirumala witnesses thousands of pilgrims from across the world who have faith and belief in Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. During normal days over 80 thousands to one lakh, pilgrims visit Tirumala for Srivari Darshan. Among them, people of other faiths also pave visit to seek the blessings of Supreme Lord Venkateswara. And it is humanely impossible to compulsorily seek declaration of faith and belief from all the pilgrims.

The Chairman said he only stated that neither Smt Sonia Gandhi nor late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had ever given such declaration during their visit to Tirumala.

As per TTD general rules, the Rule No.136 states that only Hindus are allowed for Darshan. Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara have to inform TTD about their religion and have to declare the same in the form as per their conscience only as mentioned in Rule 137. According to the memo issued by Government in 2014, if anyone is identifed openly as non-Hindu (based on his or her name like Esaiah, Sardar Singh, Ahamad etc.), then the TTD authorities shall ask them for declaration. There were several incidences in the past where in several non-Hindu political personalities paved their visit to Tirumala and had darshan without signing Declaration form. Hence I just told, AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy need not have to sign Declaration to prove his faith in Lord Venakteswara", he added.

Adding further he said, "When YS Jaganmohan Reddy was the leader of opposition, he commenced his historical Pada Yatra after seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara only. As soon as his Pada Yatra was successfully completed he reached Tirumala on foot and had darshan of Lord again. When he won the elections with a thunderous majority, he paved a thanks giving visit to Tirumala and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara before swearing-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Even during the annual brahmotsavams which commenced today in Tirumala, upon the request of TTD, the Honourable CM accepted our invitation to pave visit to Tirumala on the day of Garuda Seva on September 23 to present silks to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the State Government. These are clear instances to show his immense faith in Lord Venkateswara and hence that is why I had said that AP CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy need not have to sign any declaration to visit Srivari temple for Darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

He reiterated that during the said meeting with Media he had neither said that there was no need for continuing the Declaration or nor that it should be removed. He appealed that such an unnecessary controversy during the Srivari annual Brahmotsavam was unwarranted and uncalled for.