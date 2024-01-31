New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram

Parvathipuram: Another adventure park has come up in Parvathipuram Manyam district after NTR Adventure Park at Seethampeta. The new park has come at Savara Kota Padu, which is just 1.5 km from GL Puram. It is another feather in the cap of Parvathipuram Manyam tourism. The adventure and culture park was established at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore and provided with an arch, canteen, shopping complex, internal roads, parking, toilets and tank for boating. Dormitory was planned for tourists’ stay which is under construction.

GL Puram area is known for its natural, scenic beauty. There are breath-holding valleys, water falls and good flora and fauna. Driving through the hills gives a thrilling experience and long-lasting memory. Due to lack of facilities for tourists to stay, many tourists have been spending short time there. The district administration has identified the issue and contemplated to arrange accommodation facility in the are a.

NTR adventure park at Seethampeta, which was opened earlier is also well known for tourists, especially from north Andhra districts as well as neighbouring Odisha state. On holidays and Sundays, the tourist vehicles flock towards Seethampeta park and nearby water falls.

The adventure and culture park at SK Padu was inaugurated on Tuesday by MLA P Pushpa Sreevani in the presence of ITDA project officer C Vishnu Charan. The MLA along with ITDA project officer inspected all the facilities in the park.

J Santheeswara Rao, tribal welfare executive engineer, V Mahendra Kumar, divisional manager, GCC, other officials and non-officials attended.