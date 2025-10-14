New APSPDCL chife advocates smart meters, quality power supply

Tirupati: Siva Sankar Lotheti has officially taken charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) on Monday, succeeding K Santhosh Rao.

Addressing the media after assuming charge, Siva Sankar underlined the importance of smart meters, a technology widely adopted across the globe. He highlighted that smart meters offer multiple benefits, including accurate billing and precise tracking of electricity consumption. Additionally, they help curb pilferage, and the CMD stressed the need to dispel any misconceptions about these meters, particularly among farmers with agricultural connections.

Speaking on the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), he stated that the initiative would be accelerated to enhance the quality and reliability of power supply for consumers. Ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality electricity for all remains the company’s primary goal. He also underscored the importance of advancing the PM Surya Ghar Yojana programme.

The CMD further called for the effective implementation of all central and state government projects, aimed at proactively addressing consumer concerns. Siva Sankar made it clear that comprehensive reviews across all departments will be conducted to assess the current situation and plan future strategies efficiently.