New chickpea varieties demonstrated

Kandukur: The scientists at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kandukur organised a training programme on best management practices for chickpea farmers on Thursday, demonstrated the new varieties, and encouraged them to adopt new varieties to achieve higher yields.
As part of this initiative, demonstration plots were established to introduce farmers to two new varieties, Nandyal Gram 776 (desi variety) and Nandyal Gram 119 (Kabuli variety).
The head of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and senior scientist Dr G Prasad Babu, plant protection scientist Dr Jyoti, under whose guidance the training programme was conducted, explained that the NBeG-776 variety has crop duration of 90-105 days is resistant to wilt disease, and yields 10-12 quintals per acre.
They said that the crop is also suitable for mechanical harvesting. The Kabuli variety NBeG-119 has a crop duration of 90-100 days, produces bold seeds, and yields 8-10 quintals per acre, they added.
The scientists recommended that farmers should save seeds from these new varieties for future cultivation and distribution to other farmers. For seed treatment, they advised using either 1.5g Vitavax Power (Carboxin 37.5% + Thiram 37.5% DS), 1.5g Benlate T (30% Benomyl + 30% Thiram), 1.5g Tebuconazole, or 10g Trichoderma Viride per kilogram of seeds before sowing.