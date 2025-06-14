Live
New executive council appointed
Guntur: The State government on Friday constituted a new executive council for Dr NTR University of Health Sciences with eight medical professionals with the approval of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
They are Dr G Subba Rao, MS (General Surgery), former principal of Guntur Medical College; Dr M Vishnu Mahesh Babu, former professor of Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada; Dr K Madhavi, professor of gynaecology, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati; Dr Surapaneni Suresh Babu, professor of orthopaedics, Dr Pinnamaneni Siddartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Foundation; Dr M Jai Chandra Naidu, professor of radiology, Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences, Vizianagaram; Dr Chaprara Sudhakar, paediatrician, Amadalavarasa; Dr TD Varun Kumar Reddy, MD (General Medicine), Proddatur; and Dr Y Sai Kishore paediatrician, Vijayawada.
Apart from these government nominees, five ex-officio members-- special chief secretary (Medical and Health), finance secretary, director of medical and health, commissioner of Ayush and director of health.