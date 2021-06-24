New IT policy should ensure jobs for youth: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: The objectives of the new IT policy will be achieved when Visakhapatnam is transformed into a centre for quality education by tapping the talents of human resources, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said high-end skills should be taught to the students. "The companies which hone the skills of the students to make them industry-ready should be given incentives," he said.

With the focus on infrastructure development, Visakhapatnam would become a major hub for employment creation, said the Chief Minister.

"International airport will add to the stature of the City of Destiny. Visakhapatnam will become a hub for the IT sector in the future. It will become an attractive destination for IT companies over a period of time," he said.

A high-standard university in the IT sector should be set up in Visakhapatnam and it should become a destination for modern technology learning. The state government will give incentives every year to the companies where all its employees work for at least one year. This will help students get definite employment for at least one year and will help them develop their skills, the CM said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for measures to strengthen the Work-from-Home concept. The government is taking steps to provide high-speed internet in villages and setting up digital libraries in every village panchayat. Four thousand villages will get internet connectivity by December. Setting up of digital libraries should be completed in all village panchayats within two years, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify required land for concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Anantapur. He wanted an action plan for developing the concept cities. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction works related to YSR electronic manufacturing clusters are on a brisk pace and they are planning to launch it in October.