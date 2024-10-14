New Liquor Policy Lottery Process Underway, 31 Shops Selected So Far

Kurnool: In accordance with the new liquor policy, the lottery process for selecting applicants for liquor shops in Kurnool district has commenced, as confirmed by District Collector P. Ranjith Basha. The process aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the allocation of licenses.

A total of 3,046 applications have been received for 99 liquor shops in the district. So far, the lottery process has been completed for 31 shops, covering areas in both Kurnool rural and urban regions.

The lottery process is being supervised by Joint Collector Dr. B. Navya along with excise department officials to ensure the smooth execution of the selection procedure. The remaining shops will undergo the same process in the coming days, ensuring equal opportunity for all applicants.