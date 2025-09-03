New med college principals, hospital superintendents appointed

Vijayawada: The state government approved the appointment of new principals for three government medical colleges and superintendents for four teaching hospitals. These appointments were cleared by the Chief Minister.

The new appointments include Dr Devi Madhavi as the Principal of the Vizianagaram Medical College, Dr Vijayashree as the Principal of the Anantapur Medical College and Dr Saumini as the Superintendent of Machilipatnam Government General Hospital (GGH).

In addition to the new appointments, several transfers have also been announced: Dr. J. Kishore, a professor at Andhra Medical College, has been promoted and appointed as the Superintendent of the Kidney Research Center in Palasa. Dr Appala Naidu, who was the Superintendent of Vizianagaram GGH, has been transferred and appointed as the Principal of Srikakulam Government Medical College. Dr Allu Padmaja, previously the superintendent of the Palasa Kidney Research Centre, has been transferred to become the superintendent of Vizianagaram Teaching Hospital. Dr D Malleswari, the superintendent of Nandyal Hospital, has been transferred to the position of Superintendent at Anantapur GGH.