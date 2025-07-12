Live
- Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu
- TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders
- Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places
- Man held with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
- Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
- Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi
- Victim’s mom was on same floor when Radhika was shot
- IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy
- Free bus facility for students in govt schools
- State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16
New nursing courses launched
Highlights
Nellore: Manyspeakers opined that the role of nurses in the medical field has become very sacred worldwide.On Thursday, a lamp lighting and capping...
Nellore: Manyspeakers opined that the role of nurses in the medical field has become very sacred worldwide.
On Thursday, a lamp lighting and capping ceremony was held at Bollineni Nursing College in Nellore Rural Dhanalakshmipuram to welcome new nursing courses.
Certificates were presented to students who passed last year. Nellore KIMS CEO T Giri Naidu, Director Shivamala, Principal Ashok, neurologist V Abhinaya Reddy, ACSR Nursing College Superintendent T Vijayasena, and KIMS chief operating officer Dr S Satish Kumar participated in the programme.
Next Story