New nursing courses launched

Nellore: Manyspeakers opined that the role of nurses in the medical field has become very sacred worldwide.

On Thursday, a lamp lighting and capping ceremony was held at Bollineni Nursing College in Nellore Rural Dhanalakshmipuram to welcome new nursing courses.

Certificates were presented to students who passed last year. Nellore KIMS CEO T Giri Naidu, Director Shivamala, Principal Ashok, neurologist V Abhinaya Reddy, ACSR Nursing College Superintendent T Vijayasena, and KIMS chief operating officer Dr S Satish Kumar participated in the programme.

