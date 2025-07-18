New PTC will have modern training facilities: HM

Vijayawada: Home minister V Anitha on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Police Training Centre (PTC) at Karagraharam village in Machilipatnam mandal of Krishna district. Spread over 46 acres, the new facility is set to become a premier hub for modern policing and training excellence in Andhra Pradesh.

Accompanied by excise minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, Eluru Range DIG G V G Ashok Kumar, and Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao, the home minister participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed happiness over the launch of the PTC in a region known for its rich cultural heritage and illustrious history.

She noted that the earlier training facility had to be vacated for port development works and that the new centre would fill a critical gap. The upcoming PTC is envisioned as a benchmark for the entire state, offering cutting-edge training modules, particularly in combating emerging challenges like cybercrime.

Highlighting advancements in surveillance, the minister said the installation of one lakh CCTV cameras across the state since bifurcation has significantly enhanced law enforcement capabilities. The new centre will conduct comprehensive training programmes ranging from constable-level to senior officers, with special emphasis on tackling cyber threats.

Excise minister Kollu Ravindra said the centre would be a jewel in Machilipatnam’s crown and emphasised the need to strengthen the marine police force to curb drug trafficking along the coastline. He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the capacity and welfare of the police department.

Eluru Range DIG Ashok Kumar stressed the necessity of establishing more structured and well-equipped training institutions across the state. He said the new centre, equipped with advanced technology, would serve as a model institution for police training and modern surveillance strategies, including drone deployment.

Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao underlined the importance of modern infrastructure in delivering high-quality training. He expressed confidence that the PTC would help equip the police force with contemporary skills and knowledge.

The event was also attended by Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja, MUDA chairman Matta Prasad, and State Warehousing Corporation chairman Ravi Venkateswara Rao.