New TTD EO Ravichandra to take charge today

Tirumala: The newly-appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Muddada Ravichandra will take charge on Friday, according to TTD sources. Ravichandra will first offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Friday morning before taking charge.

He was welcomed by in-charge EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and TTD top officials when he reached Tirumala on Thursday evening. It may be noted here that Anil Kumar Singhal was abruptly transferred following the SIT report into adulteration of ghee. The government appointing Ravichandra as new EO.