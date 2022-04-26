  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

New twist emerges in Anakapalli young woman attack case, police denies victims allegations

New twist emerges in Anakapalli young woman attack case, police denies victims allegations
x

Anakapalli DSP Sunil Kumar

Highlights

A new twist has emerged in the case of attacking a young woman with a blade in the Anakapalli district madugula. The allegations made by the victim that Nagesh attacked her with a blade were not true.

A new twist has emerged in the case of attacking a young woman with a blade in the Anakapalli district madugula. The allegations made by the victim that Nagesh attacked her with a blade were not true. Anakapalli DSP Sunil Kumar said Nagesh was doing business at Madugula Junction at the time of the attack on the woman.

After collecting call data and CCTV footages, the police said Nagesh had nothing to do with the case. DSP Sunil Kumar said the case was being investigated in more depth and more details would be revealed after the medical reports.

It is known that a young woman was attacked with a blade at the Jagganna Chavidi temple in V. Madugulam in Anakapalle district. The girl alleged that a man named Nagesh attacked her on the neck with a blade. The locals rushed her to the hospital. She alleged that her uncle Kondababu with the help of Nagesh attacked her in the wake of property fights. She said she was attacked by Nagesh for forcing Kondalrao to give her share of the property money. The police went into the field and explained the facts after the investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X