New twist emerges in Anakapalli young woman attack case, police denies victims allegations

A new twist has emerged in the case of attacking a young woman with a blade in the Anakapalli district madugula. The allegations made by the victim that Nagesh attacked her with a blade were not true. Anakapalli DSP Sunil Kumar said Nagesh was doing business at Madugula Junction at the time of the attack on the woman.



After collecting call data and CCTV footages, the police said Nagesh had nothing to do with the case. DSP Sunil Kumar said the case was being investigated in more depth and more details would be revealed after the medical reports.

It is known that a young woman was attacked with a blade at the Jagganna Chavidi temple in V. Madugulam in Anakapalle district. The girl alleged that a man named Nagesh attacked her on the neck with a blade. The locals rushed her to the hospital. She alleged that her uncle Kondababu with the help of Nagesh attacked her in the wake of property fights. She said she was attacked by Nagesh for forcing Kondalrao to give her share of the property money. The police went into the field and explained the facts after the investigation.