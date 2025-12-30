New units, expansions drive industrial momentum in Sri City

TIRUPATI: Sri City Integrated Business City wrapped up 2025 on a strong note, recording steady progress in investments, employment generation, industrial activity, sustainability initiatives and community development.

Sri City’s national profile received a boost early in the year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his January visit to Visakhapatnam, acknowledged the project’s role in strengthening AP as a key manufacturing hub. This recognition was further reinforced in November when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described Sri City as the ‘best industrial hub in the country’, calling it a model integrated industrial township.

Reviewing the year, Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said 2025 had been a defining phase in the township’s journey. He noted that strong confidence from global and domestic investors, along with proactive government support, helped build an integrated, sustainable and inclusive industrial ecosystem.

During the year, Sri City mobilised investment commitments worth Rs 20,250 crore through 43 memoranda of understanding. Industrial activity gathered pace, with 15 new companies commencing production—five inaugurated during the Partnership Summit and ten at different points in the year. In addition, 15 existing units expanded their capacity, reflecting sustained confidence among investors.

In May, LG Electronics India Ltd began construction of its manufacturing facility in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, underlining Sri City’s emergence as a consumer appliances hub. Japanese major Proterial (Metglas) also committed a significant investment, focusing on advanced materials and components such as specialty steel and magnetic materials.

Sectoral diversification continued as Epack Group, SCIC Ventures and Mondelez India expanded operations, while global players including Ball Corporation, Kryon Technology, Amber Enterprises and Solum India High-tech strengthened their presence. Kobelco Construction Equipment rolled out its 20,000th excavator on March 22. Nittan India doubled valve production capacity, while VRV Asia Pacific achieved a global export milestone by supplying a large-scale liquid nitrogen storage tank to Air Liquide, Qatar. Looking ahead to 2026, Sri City is carrying forward the momentum. The Chief Minister has set an ambitious target of hosting 500 companies from 50 countries and creating 1.5 lakh direct jobs by 2029. With a strong foundation and clear vision, Sri City aims to further strengthen its position as one of India’s leading industrial destinations.