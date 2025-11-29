  1. Home
News

New V-C for VIT-AP appointed

  Created On:  29 Nov 2025 9:00 AM IST
New V-C for VIT-AP appointed
Amaravati: VIT-AP University has appointed Dr P Arulmozhivarman as its new Vice-Chancellor (In-charge). He assumed office on November 21, taking charge from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy.

A seasoned academician, accomplished researcher, and experienced administrator, Dr Arulmozhivarman is known for his contributions to academic excellence and innovation. His leadership is expected to further strengthen VIT-AP’s focus on global-quality education and cutting-edge research.

