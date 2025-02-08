New zone raises hopes for development of railways in AP

Vijayawada: The Central government’s announcement on South Coast Railway zone and placing Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Guntakal divisions under its jurisdiction rekindled hopes on development of railways in Andhra Pradesh, especially in introducing new trains from the state. Even after a decade of Andhra Pradesh state bifurcation, there has been no mention of AP-originating trains to capitals of other major states in the country.

With the formation of South Coast zone, it is now possible for introducing new trains from AP, observed railway union leaders. It may be noted that hither to several new trains were introduced either from SCR headquarters Secunderabad or East Coast Railway headquarters Bhuvaneswar as there is no railway zone in AP.

Though the South Coast Railway zone was formed and its divisions were finalised, it is essential to appoint a general manager for the zone immediately to speed up the zone works. The state government as well as the MPs should bring pressure on the Central government for appointment of general manager to speed up railway zone works, opined observers.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ch Sankar Rao, general secretary, South Central Mazdoor Union welcoming the South Coast Railway zone opined that Araku also should be retained in Visakhapatnam division.

He expressed hope on introduction of several new trains and improving of cargo transport with the existing major ports in the state. He said that Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada should be developed as satellite railway station as the railways has nearly 100 acre land and Gunadala and KC Canal railway stations should be used for introducing originating trains.

He said the railway coach yard developed near Vijayawada railway station six years ago is lying idle. If it was utilised in a better manner, there is a scope for accommodating three express trains.

Some other railway employees are of the opinion that Railway Recruitment Board also should be set up in Andhra Pradesh. Surprisingly, Andhra Pradesh has no originating Rajdhani express so far. As the Central government has been developing railway stations in a big way under Amrut scheme, the Vijayawada railway station also should be included in Amrut scheme for further development, railway union leaders opined.