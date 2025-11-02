NFSF opposes blue economy model of development

Visakhapatnam: The National Federation of Small-Scale Fishworkers (NFSF) strongly oppose the blue economy model of development, which, the representatives mentioned, meant handing over the ecological resources to the corporate at the cost of traditional, small-scale fishing communities.

Large number of ports, logistics corridors and infrastructure, real estate and tourism, nuclear, defence and power infrastructure, oil and natural gas extraction and pharmaceutical industries have been lacerating the coastal ecology.

They stated that the ongoing 'India Maritime Week 2025' conclave is nothing but the invasion and occupation of the Indian coast. The representatives of the NFSF lamented that they continue to be deprived of their rights.