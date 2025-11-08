NG Ranga inspiration for our pro-farmer policies, says CM

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that the NDA government is firmly committed to the welfare of farmers, giving top priority to the agriculture sector and ensuring remunerative prices for farm produce.

Speaking as chief guest at the 125thbirth anniversary celebrations of Acharya N G Ranga here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the legendary freedom fighter and farmers’ leader remained a source of inspiration for every policymaker who values agrarian empowerment.

Naidu recalled his personal association with Ranga’s legacy, noting that both the Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Universities were named after him during his tenures. “His writings inspired me to study rural development. At just 33, Ranga led the Andhra peasants’ movement, opposed zamindari oppression, and fought in Parliament to protect farmers’ land rights. For 50 years, he served in Parliament—a Guinness record,” he said.

Referring to the government’s pro-farmer measures, Naidu said the NDA dispensation had cleared pending dues despite financial constraints and purchased 55.79 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 12,857 crore during 2024–25, directly crediting payments to eight lakh farmers within 24 hours. Under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, Rs 7,000 was deposited into farmers’ accounts.

He added that 95 per cent of crop insurance claims were settled and compensation for calamity-affected farmers was increased to Rs 25,000 per hectare. The government also spent Rs 240 crore on mango, Rs 273 crore on tobacco, Rs 130 crore on chilli and RS 100 crore for onion farmers hit by losses.

The Chief Minister credited effective water management for 95 per cent reservoir storage and emphasised the government’s focus on organic farming, subsidised drip irrigation (up to 100 per cent for SC/ST farmers), and crop diversification suited to changing food habits. “We are committed to protecting every farmer’s dignity and livelihood,” he said, dedicating the state’s agricultural progress to Acharya N G Ranga’s ideals.

He later launched a book on modern constitutional systems. Ministers, MPs, and agricultural experts attended the event.