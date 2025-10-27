NGO leader hopeful on fulfilment of assurances

Vijayawada: Expressing satisfaction over the discussions held with the State government over finding solutions to their problems, AP NGOs Association president Alaparti Vidyasagar hoped here on Sunday that the assurances forwarded by the government would be fulfilled soon.

Addressing the district general body meeting at NGO Home here, Vidyasagar said that the government employees would organise programmes to reflect their unity in finding solutions to the problems which the NGOs have been facing for the last five years.

He mentioned that the state government had owed several thousands of crores of rupees to the employees, teachers and pensioners. The employees and teachers had high hopes on the coalition government, he said and recalled that the previous government had cut the additional quantum of pensions to the pensioners.

Vidyasagar said that the government had taken immediate action and issued a fresh GO, to address the anomalies in the previous orders regarding DA.

The NGOs state president said that the chief minister said that he would solve the problem of health cards in 60 days. He expressed pleasure over the orders issued by the government giving promotions to the RTC employees who have been denied for the last six years.

He underscored the importance of encouraging the young leadership in the NGOs Association. He urged the NGO leaders to visit the offices to increase the membership of the association. All the positions up to the state executive committees should be filled with 30 percent of youth.

General secretary Ramana recalled that the State government assured them that 11,000 employees across the state would be brought under OPS and appealed to the government to fulfil their promise.

The welfare schemes should be implemented to the contract and outsourcing employees and notional increments should be implemented to the employees of village and ward secretariats.

AP NGOs Association leaders K Jagadiswara Rao, Janaki, Rajyalakshmi, Saraswati, district president DSN Reddy, VV Prasad, secretary P Ramesh, members B Satish Kumar, M Rajababu, D Viswanath, V Nagarjuna, city unit president CVR Prasad, secretary Naziruddin, CPS employees’ association president CM Das, Village, Ward Secretariat Employees president Johnny Basha and others also participated.