NGT issued orders halting SVP, points out YSRCP

Nellore: YSR Congress Party MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy on Tuesday said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the immediate stoppage of the controversial Street Vending Project (SVP) being developed on the Jafar Saheb Canal in Nellore city.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Nellore, the MLC said the NGT had issued these directions considering public concerns over environmental pollution and traffic issues in the area.

Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that Minister Narayana was trying to hand over nearly 200 shop spaces to his followers without transparency.

He said this project not only threatens the environment but also undermines public interest. He termed the NGT’s orders as a slap on the face of the coalition government and Minister Narayana, who were acting recklessly with public resources.

He also highlighted that during the YSRCP rule, around Rs 120 crore was spent on the beautification and development of the canal, including protective walls, a 100-ft road with dividers, and a walking track, all done with contributions and sacrifices from poor residents.

The MLC raised concerns that setting up shops along the canal would lead to dumping of waste, block pedestrian walkways, and create serious drainage and flooding issues during the monsoon.

He said even a five-member committee including senior officials had already flagged these problems in a report. Chandrasekhar Reddy said the NGT appreciated his environmental efforts and clearly directed that shops should not be constructed until all safeguards are completed. He stated he would meet the Collector to ensure strict implementation of the NGT’s orders.