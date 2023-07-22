NHM team visits Gokavaram CHC

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): National Health Mission (NHM) Population Research Monitoring Officers Dr Rajesh J Nair and Dr MC Mathews visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gokavaram on Friday.

On this occasion, District Area Hospitals Coordinator Dr N Sanath Kumari said that the team members checked the Health Management Information System (HMIS) reports, lab reports, and AYUSH records from April 2022 to March 2023 regarding the Community Health Center.

She said that they spoke to the patients in the ward and enquired about the condition of the medical services. JSSK, JSY funds, delivery reports related to the Arogyasri budget, and expenditures related to NHM funds were examined. The pharmacy, laboratory, labour room, and operation theatre were inspected.

Non-communicable diseases (NCD), Newborn Stabilisation Unit (NBSU) reports, and Microsatellite Stable (MSS) online data entry system have been examined. They appreciated the medical staff for providing medical services to the people by conducting more deliveries and surgeries, Dr Sanat Kumari said.