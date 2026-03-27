NHRC takes serious view of rights violations

Rajamahendravaram: The National Human Rights Commission of India has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic adulterated milk incident in Rajamahendravaram that resulted in the deaths of 16 individuals. Taking a serious view of the human rights violations involved, the commission has issued formal notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh. The HRC panel has demanded a comprehensive report regarding the incident within two weeks. The directive emphasises the urgent need for systemic measures to protect public health and prevent such life-threatening occurrences in the future.

The tragedy traces back to February 16, when several residents in Rajamahendravaram consumed milk supplied by a local vendor.

Investigations revealed that the milk was contaminated with ethylene glycol, a highly toxic industrial chemical. The victims included vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens. As per official records, 20 people were admitted to various hospitals with Anuria and kidney-related problems. While 16 people have succumbed to the poisoning so far, 2 others continue to receive medical treatment for severe health complications.

Local authorities have already initiated criminal proceedings against the prime accused, a milk vendor identified as A Ganeswara Rao. Following the initial probe, the police arrested Rao and booked him under multiple sections of the law.

The incident has sparked widespread concern across the Telugu states, prompting the national body to intervene. The commission's intervention seeks to ensure accountability from the state administration and to verify if there were lapses in food safety monitoring and law enforcement.

The upcoming report from the Chief Secretary and DGP is expected to detail the medical assistance provided to the survivors, the progress of the criminal investigation, and the steps being taken to regulate milk distribution networks in the region.