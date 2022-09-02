Nidadavol Class 10 student achieves rare feet by discovering Planetary Fragment

Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy, a class 10 student from Nidadavol bags yet another rare record by discovering Planetary fragment 2021 CM37 in the important austroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The asteroid was discovered in a worldwide campaign under the auspices of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration, a NASA partner. To this extent, the International Astronomical Research Collaboration has handed over the relevant certificate to Kaivalya.

Kaivalya said that this asteroid was identified by analysing the space shadow images taken with the help of Panstars telescope using special software. Kaivalya Reddy was trained by Samir Satyadev, the founder and president of Spaceport India Foundation, a Delhi-based voluntary organisation and identified the fragment under the name of 'Gamma' team.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan congratulated her for discovering an asteroid in the main belt called 2020 PS24 and encouraged her by giving her a cash prize of one lakh.