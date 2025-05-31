Nigeria’s Jigawa extends invitation to Indian investors

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move to promote international agribusiness collaboration, Jigawa State, one of Nigeria’s youngest and agriculturally rich states, extended an invitation to Indian investors to explore lucrative opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors.

Spearheaded by Jigawa State Governor Mallam Umar Namadi, the event was hosted by GITAM Deemed to be University in association with the Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) on Friday.

The delegation included senior government officials, technical experts from the Ministry of Agriculture, Jigawa Research Institute and the Farmers and Herdsmen Management Board, all of whom underscored Jigawa’s commitment to agricultural development and international cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mallam Umar Namadi emphasised the state’s strategic initiatives to create a favourable ecosystem for agricultural investment. “Jigawa State government is improving rural infrastructure, increasing access to financing smallholder farmers, and adopting policies that facilitate trade and export,” he stated.

He highlighted ongoing reforms such as the export promotion strategy and the comprehensive development framework that align with Nigeria’s broader national development goals.

“This visit is a strategic mission to attract quality investments that can boost agricultural productivity, reduce unemployment, and enhance food security not just in Jigawa but across Nigeria,” the Governor underlined.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the institution Y Gouthama Rao emphasised the strong potential of bilateral collaboration. “Jigawa’s economy is predominantly agrarian, contributing over 60 per cent to the state’s GDP. With its strategic geographic location and export-friendly commodities such as sesame seeds, hibiscus, groundnut, rice, and wheat, Jigawa presents an ideal opportunity for Indian agripreneurs,” he stated.

Chandrasekhar, an Indian entrepreneur, who successfully launched a dairy startup in Jigawa, shared his journey. He noted that over 200 Indian companies have already invested across various sectors in Nigeria, creating local employment and driving growth. “The recent bilateral agreements between India and Nigeria are expected to further catalyse cross-border investments,” he added.