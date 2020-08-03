Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will take charge as the Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission today. He will take charge at 11.15 am. It is learnt that the government had last week issued orders reappointing Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner. An announcement was made in the name of Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan that he would be re-appointed as per the orders of the High Court.

Gopala Krishna Dwivedi Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department, directed to issue a gazette to this effect. He said the renewal notification would be subject to the final verdict in the special leave petition filed by the state government in the Supreme Court.

It is learnt that the local body elections were postponed at a time when covid 19 was spreading by Nimmagadda Rameshkumar when he was the SEC. Jagan government took this matter seriously and brought a special ordinance and removed him from office. Nimmagadda appealed to the High Court, which ruled in his favour while AP government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. But the Supreme Court also refused to grant stay. Recently, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case.

In a series of developments, Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan has directed the AP government to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as SEC. A letter has already been written to the Chief Secretary to the State Government to reappoint Nimmagadda as SEC as per the High Court judgment.