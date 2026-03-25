Nimmala presses for speedy completion works

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday said the coalition government is firmly committed to completing critical irrigation projects at a rapid pace and delivering results to the public within fixed deadlines.

He said that clear timelines have been set for every project and task, with all necessary arrangements being put in place to ensure timely completion. The minister emphasised that this commitment has been repeatedly communicated to the public.

However, he stressed that officials, engineering experts, and contracting agencies must work with collective responsibility and accountability to meet these goals. “Only then can we fulfil the promises made to the people,” he said.

The minister conducted a video conference with irrigation department officials and representatives of agencies to review the progress of the Veligonda project and the Polavaram Left Main Canal works. During the meeting, he expressed displeasure over delays in the tunnel lining works of the Veligonda project, noting that progress was not in line with the scheduled timeline.

He warned that merely assuring improvements during weekly reviews was not sufficient and said those responsible for delays would be required to come to Amaravati and provide explanations. He also sought detailed statistics from officials regarding the progress of both projects.

Ramanaidu said that after the Polavaram and Handri-Neeva projects, the highest priority is being given to the Polavaram Left Main Canal and the Veligonda project. He directed officials to complete the canal works in time to ensure that Godavari waters reach Anakapalli before the irrigation season begins.

He also instructed that bridge construction at highway crossings be expedited. The minister reminded officials that weekly progress reports on the Veligonda Project must be submitted to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He further stated that steps are being taken to soon deposit rehabilitation compensation into the accounts of displaced families.

The Chief Minister has directed that the Veligonda Project be completed in time to fill the Nallamala Sagar reservoir by June, he added.

The meeting was attended by Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimha Murthy, Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers of the respective projects, agency representatives, and other senior officials.