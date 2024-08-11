Nimmala Ramanaidu briefs on Tungabhadra Dam Incident, says alerted officials in low lying areas

Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has provided an update on the recent incident involving the Tungabhadra Dam, where a dam gate was washed away. Minister Ramanaidu stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review of the situation in response to the incident.

In an effort to assess and address the circumstances surrounding the dam gate failure, Chief Minister Naidu has ordered the formation of a specialized team including the Central Design Commissioner and engineering experts, who have been dispatched to the site of the Tungabhadra Dam incident.



Minister Ramanaidu emphasized the importance of community awareness, instructing the district collector to alert residents regarding the washed-away dam gate. He urged the people residing in the Kauthalam, Kosigi, Mantralayam, and Nandavaram Mandals to remain vigilant in light of the situation.



In addition, the Minister warned officials overseeing the Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and Pulichintala projects to maintain a high level of alertness as a precautionary measure in the wake of this incident.

