Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
Nimmala Ramanaidu falls sick in Palakollu amid tensions over Chandra Babu Naidu's arrest
Highlights
In the wake of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, there was tension at MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu's house in Palakollu after police reached his house to house arrest him.
In the wake of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, there was tension at MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu's house in Palakollu after police reached his house to house arrest him.
The TDP ranks who reached his house entered into an altercation with the police while Ramanaidu got sick after falling on the floor. The followers of Nimmala are alleging that the police ignored their request to be taken to the hospital.
With this, slogans were raised by cadre and they said that police are responsible if anything happens to Ramanaidu.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS