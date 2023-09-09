Nimmala Ramanaidu falls sick in Palakollu amid tensions over Chandra Babu Naidu's arrest

In the wake of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, there was tension at MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu's house in Palakollu after police reached his house to house arrest him.

The TDP ranks who reached his house entered into an altercation with the police while Ramanaidu got sick after falling on the floor. The followers of Nimmala are alleging that the police ignored their request to be taken to the hospital.

With this, slogans were raised by cadre and they said that police are responsible if anything happens to Ramanaidu.