Nimmala slams Jagan over Veligonda 'completion'

Markapuram: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has strongly criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly deceiving the public regarding the completion of the Veligonda Project, stating that people will never forgive such betrayal.

Speaking during an inspection of the Veligonda Project tunnel and feeder canal on Friday, Ramanaidu questioned the absurdity of Jagan dedicating the project to the nation, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is about to perform ground-breaking ceremonies for the incomplete works. He announced that Chandrababu will personally oversee and review the project works within a week.

Ramanaidu highlighted stark differences in work progress, revealing that the previous YSRCP government completed only 745 meters of benching and 705 meters of lining in Tunnel-2 over five years. In contrast, the coalition government achieved 6,579 meters of benching and 3,644 meters of lining in just 18 months, he explained. The Minister detailed that feeder canal lining and retaining wall works worth Rs 456 crore will be inaugurated by Chandrababu, with completion targeted by June. He emphasised that experts warned that even 10 cusecs of water flow could breach embankments and flood villages, yet the previous government ignored these concerns.

Ramanaidu condemned Jagan for dedicating the project without providing water to farmers in Prakasam district, calling it an unforgivable historical mistake. He assured that the project will be dedicated to the nation only after compensation is paid to the displaced families.