Nimmala slams Jagan’s ‘hypocrisy’ on Krishna water

Palakollu (West Godavari district): Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Saturday launched a sharp attack on YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying his comments on the state’s arguments before the Krishna Water Tribunal were “as absurd as devils reciting scriptures.” He questioned why Jagan, despite being in power for five years, had “slept through” critical issues concerning the state’s water rights.

In a statement on Saturday, Ramanaidu criticised Jagan for showing “fake love” for water resources now, while failing to protect Andhra Pradesh’s interests when he was Chief Minister.

He recalled that after the 2014 bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was allotted 512 TMC ft and Telangana 299 TMC ft of Krishna river water, a distribution safeguarded under then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He pointed out that during the Apex Council meeting in October 2020, then Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanded a reconsideration of AP’s water utilisation for its projects. “Jagan remained silent in that meeting and allowed injustice to the state,” Ramanaidu alleged.

He noted that the Krishna Water Tribunal-II gazette notification was issued in 2023, three years after the Apex Council’s decision. “For three years Jagan did nothing. Why didn’t he file a writ petition in the Supreme Court before the gazette was issued?” he asked.

Ramanaidu further questioned why Jagan did not immediately meet the Prime Minister on October 6, 2023 — the very day the gazette was released — to raise concerns over potential harm to Andhra Pradesh’s interests.

The minister also accused YSRCP chief of neglecting development in Rayalaseema. “Between 2014 and 2019, the TDP government spent Rs 12,000 crore on Rayalaseema. But from 2019 to 2024, Jagan allocated only Rs 2,000 crore,” he said.

In contrast, Ramanaidu claimed, the coalition government in its first year has already spent ₹3,860 crore on completing works on the Handri-Neeva project.

“Even in peak summer, reservoirs across Rayalaseema are brimming with water. This is the result of Chandrababu Naidu’s sustained efforts,” the minister said.