Nine-day Srivari Brahmotsavams to commence on Sept 27

Tirumala: The hill town of Tirumala is bracing up to host the annual nine-day mega festival of Srivari Brahmotsavams after a two-year hiatus.

The temple management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to observe this mega religious fete in a big way this year and is anticipating huge turnout of the pilgrims for the Vahana Sevas, since the annual fete was observed in Ekantam inside the temple during the last two years due to Covid pandemic restrictions.

All the departments in Tirumala are gearing up for the annual festival which is scheduled between September 27 and October 5. The traditional temple cleaning festival, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, a preparatory exercise for the nine-day fete, would take place in Tirumala temple on September 20 between 6 am and 11 am.

The important days during the annual Brahmotsavams are as follows. Ankurarpanam at 7 pm on September 26 while Dhwajarohanam, marking the commencement of Brahmotsavams and the first Vahana Seva Peddasesha will be the following day September 27.

On day 2, Chinna Sesha vahanam (morning) and Hamsa Vahanam in the night. Third day Simha Vahanam (morning) and Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam (night). Fourth day morning Kalpavriksha Vahanam and in the night Sarvabhoopala Vahanam.

Fifth day morning (October 1) Mohini Avataram and Garuda Seva, the most important event in the night, October 1. On October 2 Hanumantha Vahanam (morning), Radharanga Dolotsavam (golden chariot) 4 pm and Gaja Vahanam in the night.

October 3, Suryaprabha Vahanam (morning) and Chandraprabha (night). On the penultimate day Rathotsavam will be held in the morning and in the night Aswa Vahanam.

On the last day Chakrasnanam will be observed to mark the end of the sevas and the fete will be closed with Dhwaja Avarohanam (9 pm to 10 pm), on October 5.