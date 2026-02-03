Suspicious Explosives Seized in Bengaluru Residential Area; Major Tragedy Averted

Bengaluru : Tension gripped a residential locality in Bengaluru on Tuesday after suspicious explosive materials were discovered in Akshayanagar under the Hulimavu police station limits.

According to police, illegal blasting activities were being carried out at a private site owned by a person identified as Chandru. The site, measuring 100×100 feet, was allegedly being cleared using gelatin sticks without any official permission. Explosions were reportedly conducted between 10:30 am and 2 pm in the middle of a densely populated area, creating panic among local residents.

Acting on information from the public, Hulimavu police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. During the search, officers seized 15 gelatin sticks and 30 detonators from the site. A tractor and a JCB machine present at the location were also taken into police custody as part of the investigation.

As soon as the police team arrived, all labourers working at the site fled the scene. Authorities believe that the illegal blasting was being carried out secretly for rock-cutting purposes without following any safety protocols or obtaining necessary approvals.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the Hulimavu police, a potential major disaster was averted. Officials said that the presence of such explosives in a crowded residential zone could have resulted in serious damage and loss of lives.

A bomb squad team was immediately called to the location to conduct a detailed inspection and ensure that no additional explosive materials were present. Security checks were carried out in and around the area to rule out any further risk.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Hulimavu police station against site owner Chandru for illegal possession and use of explosive substances. Police have invoked relevant sections of law for endangering public safety and carrying out unauthorized blasting operations.

Investigators are now trying to trace the source from where the gelatin sticks and detonators were procured. A detailed report will be submitted by the bomb squad after forensic examination, based on which further legal action will be initiated.

Residents of Akshayanagar have expressed relief over the swift police action and demanded strict punishment for those responsible. Authorities have warned that any illegal use of explosives in urban areas will attract severe consequences. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.