Nirmala, CM to take part in host of events in city

Visakhapatnam : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are scheduled to attend various programmes in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

As part of her visit, the Finance Minister will take part in the post-budget interaction along with the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on March 6 at 12:30 pm at V Convention in Novotel.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Union Finance Minister are slated to attend the launch of the book ‘The Glimpses of World History’ authored by Daggubati Venkateswara Rao on Thursday at GITAM.

After the book launch, the Chief Minister is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi. Naidu is slated to attend a host of programmes in the national capital before returning to Amaravati on March 7.

Meanwhile, district officials made elaborate arrangements for the FM’s and CM’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam. Along with the District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, the arrangements at GITAM campus were supervised by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, among others.