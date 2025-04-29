NIT AP researchers secure two projects from NSTL

Visakhapatnam: Researcher sat NIT Andhra Pradesh secure Rs 48 lakh and Rs 11 lakh CARS project from NSTL, Visakhapatnam. A team of researchers from the mechanical engineering department at NIT Andhra Pradesh, comprising Professor Ravikiran Sastry, Santosh Kumar, and Karthikeya Sharma, successfully secured two research projects worth Rs 48 lakh and Rs 11 lakh from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam.

The research projects are expected to strengthen the country’s naval sector. The prestigious project highlights the team’s exceptional research capabilities and innovative potential, further solidifying NIT Andhra Pradesh’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge research and development.

Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director of NIT Andhra Pradesh, congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. The project is expected to make significant advancements in its respective field, contributing to academic excellence and industrial applications.