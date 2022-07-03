NITI Aayog praises Andhra Pradesh for combating Covid-19 through AYUSH

NITI Aayog stated that the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have actively organised programs to combat Covid-19 through AYUSH medical services. NITI Aayog has prepared a compilation detailing the information on various AYUSH-based programs and methods adopted by the states and Union Territories of the country. It was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Beri and Minister of State for AYUSH Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai on Saturday.

It said that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH regarding the Covid-19 response have been implemented in Andhra Pradesh to the maximum extent of the available resources. "The state government has undertaken several programs mainly with the objectives of prevention of Covid-19 and post-Covid revival; About 339 AYUSH officers working in government AYUSH dispensaries have been assigned duties for contact tracing, drug distribution, control, counseling and clinical management," NITI Aayog said.

It is learnt that around 400 PG scholars and interns supervised and dispensed prophylactic medicines related to Ayurveda and Homeopathy. Faculty of colleges organised free medical camps and awareness programs. The state government has taken various preventive measures and AYUSH College faculty conducted awareness camps in collaboration with PG scholars and interns.