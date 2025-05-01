Nitturu villagers must live united in harmony: Collector

Anantapur: As part of the Civil Rights Day celebrations, Anantapur District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V visited Nitturu village in Yellanur mandal along with Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar and SC Corporation Director Kamalamma. He urged the villagers to live together in unity, freedom, and peace. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that each month, one village is selected to observe Civil Rights Day to directly understand local issues. He stated that officials, including the police, will regularly visit villages to review whether constitutional rights are being properly implemented.

He instructed the District Social Welfare Officer to collect mandal-wise and police station-wise data on SC/ST atrocity cases and announced his intention to personally visit areas with high case rates along with the District SP. Emphasizing peaceful dispute resolution, the Collector said he is willing to sit with villagers to understand and resolve issues at the community level. He stressed the importance of allocating proper cremation grounds in every village, respecting all caste beliefs, and urged the RDO to identify and allot land for the same. He also addressed infrastructure issues in the SC Colony, especially the drinking water crisis, and directed RWS officials to resolve them immediately.

SC Corporation Director Kamalamma requested the appointment of a special DSP for the SC/ST Cell and encouraged the community to assert their rights. DVMC members Imam and Ellanna appealed for harmony in the village and requested a water tank for the SC Colony and a road to the cremation ground. Later, the Collector and officials visited the homeof Pushpalatha, a resident of the SC Colony, inquired about local issues, and encouraged her children to pursue education. He drank water from the household as a gesture of solidarity and toured the village streets. Observing poor drainage, he instructed the MPDO to build proper CC drains and called for removal of illegal road encroachments. The visit concluded with a special puja at the Sri Chennakeshava Swamy temple by the District Collector. Officials Present: Anantapur RDO Keshav Naidu, DSP Venkateswarlu, Village Sarpanch Sharada, MPTC Sridevi, MPP Gangadevi, JD Social Welfare Radhika, DWORam Anjaneyulu, DVMC members Imam and Ellanna, Tahsildar Seshareddy, MPDO Vasudeva Reddy, VRO Vinod, and local villagers.