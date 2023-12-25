No candidate could achieve hat-trick in Guntur East

Guntur: Guntur East Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies where Muslims are the deciding factor.

Another interesting factor here is that so far no MLA could achieve a hat-trick from here. Md Jani and Md Ziauddin who were highly popular leaders also could not succeed in their third attempt. In the past late Lal Jan Pasha (TDP) also represented this constituency in the State Assembly. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP from Guntur.

Md Jani was a former minister and deputy chairman of State Legislative Council. He was elected twice from the Assembly constituency. After serving twice as an MLA, he was elected to the Legislative Council.

Ziauddin had served as the chairman of the AP Minorities Commission Chairman. Another prominent leader from the constituency is former MLA Sk Mastan Vali who is currently the working president of APCC.

After the YSRCP came to power in the State, Ziauddin shifted his loyalty to the YSRCP. Chief Minister Y S Jagan appointed him as an advisor to the government on minority affairs. Ziauddin is now seeking a ticket to contest in the coming elections from the Guntur East constituency.

Sitting MLA Mustafa met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him to give YSRCP ticket from Guntur East for the coming elections to his daughter Noori Fathima. She is actively participating in the party programmes.

TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed and TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar are also in the race for party ticket to contest the ensuing polls.

JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh is also trying his best to get the party ticket from here. He met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and expressed his willingness to contest from the constituency. There are 2,29,830 voters in the constituency.

However, no matter who had won from here, the constituency did not get the kind of attention it should have and continues to be backward in terms of development. Still there are a large number of workers in the unorganised sector who are employed in factories.

This constituency has National Highway connectivity with Chennai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Ponnuru and Tenali towns. The workers employed at the Guntur Mirchi Yard and Sangam Dairy also reside in the constituency.

The GMC failed to develop roads in Guntur city. Narrow roads cause inconvenience to the pedestrians and vehicle users. Encroachments are more in the constituency. There is a need to develop B R Stadium.

Even the change of government in 2019 did not see any development. In fact there is strong criticism that sitting MLA Mustafa had failed to develop the infrastructure in the constituency.

Mustafa blames the GMC for lack of development in the constituency. But people ask who is more powerful, GMC or MLA?

This constituency has some important landmarks like Jinnah Tower, NTR Bus Station, Guntur Municipal Corporation, Gandhi Park, NTR Manasa Sarovaram, Brahmananda Reddy Stadium, Guntur Railway Station, Guntur Government General Hospital, Fruit Market, flower market, Automobile Showrooms, wholesale markets, jewellery shops, shopping malls, crane nut powder factory, godowns and corporate hospitals. Despite all this the infrastructural development has been badly neglected.