No contamination of drinking water in Atmakur, says Collector

Atmakur (Nandyal district): District Collector G Rajakumari has confirmed that there was no contamination in the drinking water supply in Atmakur town. On Sunday, she inspected the water supply system in Neelatotti Street and Gollapeta Street of Atmakur town and gathered details from the officials.

Speaking to the media during the inspection, the Collector stated that laboratory reports have confirmed that the drinking water supplied through taps in Atmakur town was not contaminated. She mentioned that water samples from the pipelines were sent to laboratories, where they were tested for all parameters, and no contamination was found. She assured the people that there was no need to worry about the safety of drinking water. The Collector also inspected the Urban Health Centre in the town, interacted with patients and instructed the medical staff to be available to the public 24/7. She clarified that recent deaths in the area were due to other health issues and not due to contaminated water.

Revenue divisional officer Nagajyothi, DMHO Dr Venkataramana, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Babu, public health engineers and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.