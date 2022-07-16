No country will develop without empowering women: Venkaiah Naidu

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over the poor share of women in the workforce in the economic growth of the country. He underlined the importance of the participation of women in the comprehensive development of the country and the national GDP. "No country would develop without empowering women," he asserted.

He participated in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College here on Friday. Addressing the gathering, he said that educational institutions should prepare the syllabus introducing new courses to provide skill-based training to women by coordinating with the industry and as per the demand in the market, he said.

Expressing concern over the gender discrimination in society, he said that everyone should think in this direction to bring total change in the perception. "Girls should be treated equally with boys to bring change in society," he said.

The Vice-President said that women had already been proving their prowess in various fields and they should grab more opportunities to come up. He hailed the objectives of the New Education Police (NEP-2020), which aimed at enrolling 100% girls in schools by 2035. Venkaiah Naidu exhorted girls to come forward to learn new things without any doubt about their abilities.

MP Kesineni Srinivas, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, MLA Gadde Rammohan, former Minister Dr Kamineni Srinivas, former deputy CAG Vani Sriram, principal secretary Anuradha, Maris Stella College principal Jasintha Quadras, Principal superior Theresa Thomas, large number of students and parents participated in the programme.